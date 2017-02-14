McGee’s Crossroads Middle a National School to Watch

McGee’s Crossroads Middle School has again been named a National School to Watch. The designation comes from the National Forum to Accelerate Middle-Grades Reform.
The forum finds schools across the country that are following a path to meet rigorous criteria for high performance. According to the forum, high-performing schools are academically excellent, developmentally responsive and socially equitable.
In order to receive this honor, McGee’s Crossroads Middle had to undergo a thorough review by a Schools to Watch committee. The school submitted a lengthy narrative describing all aspects of day-to-day processes, and it shared data and information on the many programs used to ensure student success, growth and high achievement.
Later, a Schools to Watch committee observed classroom lessons across all grade levels.
Committee members had conversations with everyone they met and asked questions about McGee’s Crossroads Middle to get a better understanding of how the school operates. Before leaving, the committee met with a panel of students.
For more information about the Schools to Watch Program, visit middlegradesforum.org.
