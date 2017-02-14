Raleigh families share their love at school Valentine’s Day lunch

Students at River Bend Elementary School shared a Valentine’s Day lunch with the people they love the most – their parents.
River Bend students, carrying homemade Valentine’s Day cards, came hopefully into the school cafeteria on Tuesday looking for their parents or grandparents before racing into their arms. Over school lunches of spaghetti or chicken nuggets or meals from home or nearby fast-food restaurants, parents and students shared how much they love each other.
“These are the most important people in my life,” said Nikki Bennett, who had lunch with her son Wesley, 9, and her daughter Kynley, 4. “I care about their education as well as I do love them, so it was just a great opportunity to come and spend a couple of hours with them.”
Bennett was among more than 300 parents and guests who came to the first Valentine Day’s luncheon offered by River Bend Elementary, a year-round school of 640 students in northeast Raleigh.
River Bend has held parent-student luncheons throughout the school year to try to boost family involvement. But the response to the Valentine’s Day luncheon was so high that the school mixed in some academics as well, handing each arriving parent a folder of study tips they can use to help their children.
“We were pleased by the turnout,” said Tara Pratt-Brooks, River Bend’s school social worker. “We weren’t expecting as many responses.”
Some parents said it sent an important message to their children that they spent time at school with them Tuesday.
“I just want to come and support my daughter on Valentine’s Day,” said Talmadge Person, who had lunch with his daughter Lillie Kelly, 5. “It’s very important to be involved with children in their lives at an early age.”
It’s a feeling that’s reciprocated by the students.
“It’s great,” said Robert Snowden, 7, as he had lunch with his mother Lashunda. “I love being with my mom.”
T. Keung Hui: 919-829-4534, @nckhui
