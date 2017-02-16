Duke Lemur Center’s ‘birth season’ begins with three newborns

1:58 Walking with the lemurs and their babies Pause

2:05 New baby born during winter storm at the Duke Lemur Center

8:37 Stephen Miller warms up crowd of Trump supporters

1:26 Who's at the door? Principal visiting homes of each of her 1,003 students

1:23 Powell students learn by playing

2:39 NC State's Gottfried: Everything that happens is my responsibility

2:24 NC State's Gottfried after loss: "We got better tonight"

5:29 State's Gottfried on ending the 22-year drought at Cameron with upset win over Duke

2:30 Trump spars with reporters over Russian ties during campaign