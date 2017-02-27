UNC researchers use AI to predict autism by comparing baby brain scans

1:20 House Speaker Moore opposes Cooper HB2 compromise Pause

2:29 White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana

1:45 Governor says HB2 is a hindrance to recruiting businesses to NC

3:20 Cooper calls for both sides to tone down rhetoric on HB2 repeal

4:04 Berger and Moore celebrate majority in state legislature

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed'

14:48 McCrory reflects on his term as North Carolina's governor

1:08 Sen. Meredith: 'Sec. Hall is openly defying...the very plain language found in the NC Constitution'