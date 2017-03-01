UNC leader looks back on her tenure at the one-year mark

2:50 Gov. Cooper’s teacher pay plan: Raises averaging 10 percent over next two years Pause

2:22 Documentary examines busy life of Leesville Road teacher

1:26 Who's at the door? Principal visiting homes of each of her 1,003 students

8:37 Stephen Miller warms up crowd of Trump supporters

1:28 This sunbathing seal just swam 500 miles and was caught on video taking a nap

2:15 Get your Ash Wednesday ashes to go at this Apex drive-thru service

1:17 Nathan Holden found guilty of murdering in-laws

2:04 Rep. Moore voices support for charter schools and vouchers

1:21 Gov. Cooper presents his budget plan