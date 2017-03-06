Facebook founder, CEO Mark Zuckerberg to speak at NC A&T

One of the most recognizable business and tech leaders in the world, Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg will make a trip to North Carolina next week to speak at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.
Zuckerberg will be the featured speaker for the first “Chancellor’s Town Hall” at the university at noon March 13, school officials announced last week.
The town hall event was started to bring nationally recognized speakers to Greensboro to create “an intellectual climate that encourages the creative exchange of ideas,” according to a news release from the university.
Zuckerberg will speak on the theme of “Building Community,” a subject he wrote about in a community letter he shared on Feb. 16.
About 200 students will be allowed to attend Zuckerberg’s speech and they will be invited by the university this week. Others can watch the town hall via Facebook Live.
For more information on the Chancellor’s Town Hall series or Zuckerberg’s appearance, call University Relations at 336-256-0863.
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
Comments