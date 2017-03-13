Wake County is keeping 6th-grade athletes on the sidelines

Sixth-grade students won’t be allowed to play interscholastic sports in Wake County middle schools any time soon.
The State Board of Education revised its athletic policy in August to allow school districts across North Carolina to decide if they want to give sixth-grade students the ability to play on any interscholastic sports team except football. But on Monday, the Wake County school board’s student achievement commitee voted to back a staff recommendation to continue limiting interscholastic sports in middle schools for students in seventh and eighth grades.
Administrators cited concerns Monday about how being cut from teams might discourage sixth-grade students from trying out for athletics in later years. School officials also said that not playing sports could help sixth-grade students focus on the transition from elementary school.
Historically, interscholastic sports at middle schools was only for students in seventh and eighth grades. Sixth-grade students were limited to intramural sports in which they play against other students at their middle school.
The State Board updated its interscholastic athletic policy in August to include charter schools in the wording. In the process, the policy was also changed to allow school districts to extend sports eligibility to sixth-grade students.
Some North Carolina school districts such as Johnston County and Durham quickly moved to extend the sports option for sixth-grade students this school year. Other school districts, including Chapel Hill-Carrboro, haven’t decided yet on the issue.
Some districts such as the Buncombe County in western North Carolina voted against extending sports eligibility for sixth-grade students.
Depending on the school, middle schools in Wake offer interscholastic sports teams such as basketball, baseball, cheerleading, soccer, softball and track and field.
There are multiple reasons for allowing sixth-grade students to play on sports teams, including:
▪ Gives students an additional opportunity to be engaged in school;
▪ Research shows students involved in sports are more likely to stay in school and get better grades;
▪ Provides students earlier access to quality instruction, skill development and positive role models;
▪ Provides fairness to families who don’t have the means to pursue sports outside of school.
But there are also multiple disadvantages to allowing sixth-grade students to play on sports teams, including:
▪ Potential physical and emotional mismatch of sixth-grade students competing against older students;
▪ Most sixth-grade students won’t make teams and might not try out ever again;
▪ Makes transition to middle school even harder dealing with stress of competitive sports;
▪ Reduces how many seventh- and eighth-grade students can play.
T. Keung Hui: 919-829-4534, @nckhui
Comments