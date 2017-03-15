Former McCrory adviser hired at NC education department

Mark Johnson, state school superintendent, has hired another of former Gov. Pat McCrory’s advisers to work at the state Department of Public Instruction.
Johnson announced Wednesday that Chloe Gossage will be senior legislative director and chief budget adviser. Gossage was McCrory’s policy director for two years before moving on to the state budget office, where she was chief operating officer. She also worked in the legislature’s Fiscal Research Division and the Administrative Office of the Courts.
Johnson and the State Board of Education are in the middle of a court fight over who controls hiring for some top jobs. The state board earlier this month selected a DPI chief financial officer.
“I am excited that Chloe is bringing such tremendous legislative, budget, and policy experience to our team, and she will be instrumental in furthering my goal of transparency in school finance,” Johnson said in a statement.
Johnson has also hired McCrory’s former deputy general counsel and his former scheduler.
