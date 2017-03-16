School Notes: March 12

1:56 Cooking Turkeys In The Hole Pause

0:11 Wake Forest High students chant "Bring Micah Back" to support suspended classmate

4:10 What's it like to be a conservative on campus? Triangle college students share their stories

0:37 Video of alleged racial harassment, confrontation at Wake Forest High goes viral

3:05 UNC’s Roy Williams on why Joel Berry sat for so long against Duke

0:40 Hooks approved for Dept. of Public Safety Secretary position

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's health care

1:16 Journey to the Tourney: UNC's March Madness history

5:29 State's Gottfried on ending the 22-year drought at Cameron with upset win over Duke