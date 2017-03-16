School Notes: March 12

‘Career in a Year’ at JCC
Johnston Community College’s “Career in a Year Showcase” is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, in the lobby of the Tart Building, 245 College Road, Smithfield. Learn how to get trained and get to work in a year or less. For more information, call 919-934-3051 or go to johnstoncc.edu/rd/careerinayear.
Five earn degrees from Western Governors
Five Clayton residents have graduated from Western Governors University.
They are Sherri McClanahan, who earned her bachelor’s degree in business management; Ashley Albrecht, bachelor’s degree in nursing; Joshua Bosell, bachelor’s degree in information technology management; Jordan Fincher of Clayton, bachelor’s degree in information technology, with an emphasis on security; and Jay Westall, bachelor’s degree in information technology, with an emphasis on security.
Cleveland High teacher earns certification
Cleveland High School teacher Tina Ambrose is Johnston County’s newest certified National Board teacher.
National Board Certification is a year-long process of self-reflection and growth sponsored by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards. The mission of the organization is to advance student learning and achievement by establishing standards and systems for certifying accomplished educators.
Each year many teachers complete the National Board process but fewer than half earn the credential. Johnston County schools employ 256 National Board certified teachers.
Neuse Charter to hold raffle, silent auction
Neuse Charter School will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a reverse raffle and silent auction from 7 to 10 p.m. March 31 at the Johnston County Agricultural Center, 2736 N.C. 210, Smithfield. Tickets are $100 and include dinner for two.
If the school meets it ticket-sales goal, the total raffle purse will be more than $20,000. For tickets, call the school at 919-626-2300.
Employees of the Month
The Johnston County school system has named its Employees of the Month for February. They are Marissa Barnes and Cleveland High math teacher Keri Strickland.
Blood drive at Neuse Charter
A blood drive is scheduled from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 31, at Neuse Charter School, 909 E. Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield.
For an appointment, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
