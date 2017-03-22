ECU chancellor pledges $100,000 to university

East Carolina University Chancellor Cecil Staton and his wife, Catherine, have pledged $100,000 to the university to support study-abroad opportunities for students.
The money will go toward a special fund named for the Statons and will help cover international travel and study for ECU students.
In a statement released by ECU, Staton said the gift helps underwrite one of ECU’s “top priorities – global awareness and understanding.”
The gift was made during a 24-hour service day and fund drive Wednesday called “Pirate Nation Gives Back.”
Staton started the job July 1 of last year, but will be officially installed as ECU’s 11th chancellor on Friday at 10 a.m. at the university’s Wright Auditorium.
Previously, Staton was vice chancellor for extended education at the University System of Georgia, as well as interim president of Valdosta State University. Additionally, he was associate provost at Mercer University in Macon, Ga., and served five terms as a Republican state senator in Georgia. He is a native of Greenville, S.C.
