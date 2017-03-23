Groups lobby to save NC art, music, PE, foreign language teachers

1:12 Kidznotes students show off music skills Pause

1:37 Math teacher turns March Madness into a lesson on probability

1:26 Who's at the door? Principal visiting homes of each of her 1,003 students

4:57 HB2 repeal deal - what happened?

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed'

1:17 UNC's Williams on HB2: 'What we have now is wrong'

8:01 Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab

1:08 Globetrotters Star Zeus McClurkin Nails Epic Trick Shots at PNC Arena

3:06 What the heck is going on in the NC Legislature?