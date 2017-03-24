Public meeting set for Monday on proposed power plant at Duke University

Duke University will hold an event Monday for the public to weigh in on a natural gas power plant proposed to be built on campus by Duke Energy.
A campus sustainability committee is studying the proposal for the combined heat and power plant and will make a recommendation in April. “The public comments will help inform the university’s decision to proceed with or withdraw from the plant proposal,” a university news release said Friday. Trustees at Duke are expected to decide the issue in May.
The session Monday will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Duke’s Gross Hall on Science Drive. Online comments can be submitted at bit.ly/chpcomments.
The power plant, which was delayed late last year, has faced opposition from environmental activists and former deans in Duke’s Nicholas School of the Environment. Nearly two dozen environmental and community groups signed a statement asking Duke to drop its plans for the plant. They are pushing instead for the university to use more solar energy.
Duke officials have said the plant will be a cost efficient option that will reduce the university’s carbon footprint.
