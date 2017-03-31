Betsy DeVos in North Carolina on Monday

U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos will be in North Carolina on Monday to visit an elementary school at Fort Bragg.
The visit comes in recognition the Month of the Military Child. DeVos will visit classrooms, read to students, and talk to school officials and parents at Kimberly Hampton Primary School, a Department of Defense school.
DeVos, a school-choice advocate, survived a bruising confirmation hearing to win her Cabinet post. Her first school visit as secretary, to a traditional public school Washington, D.C., drew protesters. She has since visited a Catholic school and a community college in Florida, and a traditional public school in the D.C. suburb of Bethesda, Md.
News organizations are tracking her school visits, looking for patterns.
