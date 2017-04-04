Pre-K classrooms in NC receive grants

The PNC Foundation has made a $5 million grant to support hundreds of pre-K classrooms in 22 states, including North Carolina.
The money will go to the online charity DonorsChoose.org to provide teachers with enhanced classroom resources such as books, art supplies, science equipment and field trips. A donation Tuesday of $504,000 “flash-funded” 849 projects in public and charter pre-K classrooms in states where PNC Financial Services Group does business.
The PNC Foundation’s latest gift follows PNC Grow Up Great, a $350 million, multi-year bilingual initiative in early childhood education.
On Tuesday, a local celebration was held at Crosby Head Start in Raleigh, where teachers were surprised with $500 gift cards, iPads, books and puppets.
Following the flash funding, the PNC Foundation grant will also be used to match, dollar-for-dollar, donations that support pre-K and Head Start projects listed on DonorsChoose.org.
Also, the PNC Foundation will provide 14,500 PNC employees who volunteered in 2016 a $50 DonorsChoose.org gift card that will enable the employee to select a classroom project for those funds.
Since Grow Up Great’s founding, PNC employees have logged more than 652,000 hours for the initiative through a policy that allows 40 hours of paid time off each year to volunteer.
Jane Stancill: 919-829-4559, @janestancill
Comments