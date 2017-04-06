NC Board of Education hires new lobbyist

Staff changes at the state Department of Public Instruction continue with a new hire and another retirement.
The State Board of Education on Thursday voted to hire Cecilia Holden as its next lobbyist. Holden most recently was chief of staff to former state Commerce Secretary John Skvarla. Holden followed Skvarla to Commerce from the state environment department, where he was secretary and she was his special assistant.
She has a history with DPI, working for a about year in the 1990s in its IT department.
Meanwhile, Lynne Johnson, the department’s director of educator effectiveness, retired last week. She had worked at DPI for about eight years, and had been a teacher, principal, and director of leadership programs for aspiring principals. Teacher recruitment and training were among her responsibilities.
