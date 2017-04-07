5K run at NCSU honors memory of slain Muslim student

N.C. State University student Razan Abu-Salha was training for a half marathon at the time of her death two years ago.
On Saturday, runners will honor her in the inaugural “Run for Razan” at NCSU, a 5K fundraiser organized by the university’s student government. The race, which winds through campus, begins at 8 a.m. at Stafford Commons in front of the Talley Student Union.
Proceeds from donations at the race will go to the Our Three Winners Foundation, a fund for philanthropy that was established in memory of Razan, her sister Yusor Abu-Salha and her brother-in-law Deah Barakat. The three were shot to death at a Chapel Hill apartment in 2015. Their families believe they were targeted because of their Muslim faith. A neighbor, Craig Hicks, has been charged with their murders.
The 5K race aims to raise $5,000 for the foundation. As of Friday, $1,100 had been pledged.
Razan was training for the Rock ’n’ Roll Raleigh half-marathon in 2015, and two weeks before her death, she had logged her longest run – eight miles. Her friend, Yasmine Inaya, ran the race in Razan’s shoes.
Inaya is organizing Saturday’s event, which is free and open to the public. Donations are requested and runners will receive a T-shirt. Registration is available at http://go.ncsu.edu/RunforRazan.
