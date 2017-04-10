NC A&T partners with plus-size retailer Ashley Stewart to offer $10,000 leadership scholarship

North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University and plus-size retailer Ashley Stewart are partnering to launch a new leadership scholarship.
The $10,000 scholarship will be awarded to a female N.C. A&T student “who exemplifies strong leadership skills in the business and economics disciplines and who demonstrates stewardship in her community.” In addition to the money, the scholarship award winner will be invited to New York City for the “Finding Ashley Stewart 2017” finale in September where she will be honored.
The scholarship announcement also coincides with Ashley Stewart CEO James Rhee’s appearance at N.C. A&T for The Big Ideas Conference, according to a university news release.
N.C. A&T will offer a series of educational events with Ashley Stewart during the Big Ideas Conference on April 20. CEO James Rhee, will host a “Private Equity Workshop” for students to learn how to value and invest in brands. Rhee also will be attend a dinner and fireside chat with Patricia Miller Zollar, managing director at Neuberger Berman, which will be moderated by Detavio Samuels, president of Interactive One and One Solution. Rhee is a visiting professor at Duke Law School.
The fireside chat will be broadcast on Facebook Live and YouTube Live by Ashley Stewart and N.C. A&T.
Ashley Stewart style expert Tamara Ivey and A&T alumna Erica Patrice will lead a “Defining Your Personal Brand” seminar. Each session will be open to A&T students majoring in finance, marketing, entrepreneurship, fashion merchandising, economics, communications or accounting. Surrounding universities, including UNCG, Greensboro College, Elon University, Winston Salem State University, Wake Forest University, N.C. Central University, Bennett College, and Guilford College are invited to attend. The personal brand seminar will be broadcast on YouTube Live.
How to apply
Students can apply for the scholarship beginning April 24. The deadline is May 26. Students should submit an application and essay describing how they demonstrate leadership qualities.
From May 29-June 16, A&T will choose 10 applicants and review their academic records and financial need. Each finalist then will be invited to submit a one-minute video about herself, which will be reviewed by Ashley Stewart representatives.
For more information on the scholarship, go to www.ncat.edu/news/2017/04/ashley-stewart-scholarship.html.
