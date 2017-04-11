Duke delays asking trustees for vote on power plant

Plans for a gas-turbine power plant at Duke University ran into another delay Tuesday, with administrators saying they’ll hold off on asking campus trustees to green-light the $55 million project.
The decision, announced by Executive Vice President Tallman Trask, means soon-to-depart Duke President Richard Brodhead’s staff “will not be bringing a proposal forward for approval by the [trustees] in May.”
That likely means future deliberations on the project will unfold after incoming President Vince Price takes over for Brodhead on July 1. The trustees generally meet as a full board only four times a year, twice in the spring semester and twice in the fall.
Tuesday’s announcement coincided with the release of a campus study group’s report advised Duke officials to see to it that the university see to it there’s a “sufficient volumes of biogas” — captured waste gas from hog farms, as opposed to natural gas extracted from wells — to fuel the turbine and make it carbon-netural in its first year in service.
It also should be “fully powered by” biogas within five years, the panel said, adding that “the university [should] not move forward with the plant if these biogas objectives cannot be met.”
Trask stopped short of saying campus officials agree with that. He praised the panel — set up by Duke’s Campus Sustainability Committee — for “producing an important, informed and timely analysis” but said administrators “will carefully review” it as they ponder their next steps.
