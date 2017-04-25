Raleigh Charter named best local public high school by US News

Seven Triangle schools made U.S. News & World Report’s list of the 500 best public high schools in America, with Raleigh Charter High School topping the local ratings.
The magazine’s annual report rated more than 22,000 public high schools based on state exam performance (disadvantaged students had to outperform state averages for inclusion), graduation rates and participation and performance on Advanced Placement tests. The top 500 earned gold medal status on the 2017 Best Schools list released early Tuesday.
Raleigh Charter was the second-highest ranked school in North Carolina, coming in 56th nationally. Raleigh Charter was also ranked the 17th best charter school in the nation.
Triangle schools that also earned gold medal recognition are:
▪ Woods Charter School in Chatham County at No. 104;
▪ East Chapel Hill High School at No. 142;
▪ Chapel Hill High School at No. 169;
▪ Carrboro High School at No. 246;
▪ Green Hope High School in Cary at No. 356;
▪ Franklin Academy in Wake Forest at No. 484;
Four local schools received silver medals for their performance: Durham School of the Arts at No. 549, East Wake Academy in Zebulon at No. 2027, Neuse Charter School in Smithfield at No. 2141 and City of Medicine Academy in Durham at No. 2149.
U.S. News has been rating high schools since 2007. RTI International, a research firm based in the Research Triangle Park, crunched the numbers for the 2017 list.
The list is designed to recognize excellence in public education, and it always sparks interest among schools competing for bragging rights. Critics say data can’t fully capture the quality of education, and note that high schools serving impoverished neighborhoods seldom make the cut.
Read the full report at www.usnews.com/education/best-high-schools.
T. Keung Hui: 919-829-4534, @nckhui
Best NC high schools
These schools made the Top 500 in the U.S. News & World Report best high schools list.
School
Type
Location
National rank
Philip J. Weaver Ed Center
Guilford County Schools
Greensboro
39
Raleigh Charter High School
Charter
Raleigh
56
Early College at Guilford
Guilford County Schools
Greensboro
62
Woods Charter
Charter
Chapel Hill
104
Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy
Charter
Mooresboro
135
East Chapel Hill High
Chapel Hill-Carrboro Schools
Chapel Hill
142
School of Inquiry and Life Sciences
Asheville City Schools
Asheville
159
Chapel Hill High
Chapel Hill-Carrboro Schools
Chapel Hill
169
Carrboro High
Chapel Hill-Carrboro Schools
Carrboro
246
Marvin Ridge High
Union County Schools
Waxhaw
275
Lake Norman Charter
Charter
Huntersville
325
Green Hope High
Wake County Schools
Cary
356
Ardrey Kell High
CMS
Charlotte
362
Providence High
CMS
Charlotte
369
Community School of Davidson
Charter
Davidson
406
Franklin Academy
Charter
Wake Forest
484
