Education

April 25, 2017 12:13 AM

Raleigh Charter named best local public high school by US News

By T. Keung Hui and Ann Doss Helms

khui@newsobserver.com

RALEIGH

Seven Triangle schools made U.S. News & World Report’s list of the 500 best public high schools in America, with Raleigh Charter High School topping the local ratings.

The magazine’s annual report rated more than 22,000 public high schools based on state exam performance (disadvantaged students had to outperform state averages for inclusion), graduation rates and participation and performance on Advanced Placement tests. The top 500 earned gold medal status on the 2017 Best Schools list released early Tuesday.

Raleigh Charter was the second-highest ranked school in North Carolina, coming in 56th nationally. Raleigh Charter was also ranked the 17th best charter school in the nation.

Triangle schools that also earned gold medal recognition are:

▪ Woods Charter School in Chatham County at No. 104;

▪ East Chapel Hill High School at No. 142;

▪ Chapel Hill High School at No. 169;

▪ Carrboro High School at No. 246;

▪ Green Hope High School in Cary at No. 356;

▪ Franklin Academy in Wake Forest at No. 484;

Four local schools received silver medals for their performance: Durham School of the Arts at No. 549, East Wake Academy in Zebulon at No. 2027, Neuse Charter School in Smithfield at No. 2141 and City of Medicine Academy in Durham at No. 2149.

U.S. News has been rating high schools since 2007. RTI International, a research firm based in the Research Triangle Park, crunched the numbers for the 2017 list.

The list is designed to recognize excellence in public education, and it always sparks interest among schools competing for bragging rights. Critics say data can’t fully capture the quality of education, and note that high schools serving impoverished neighborhoods seldom make the cut.

Read the full report at www.usnews.com/education/best-high-schools.

T. Keung Hui: 919-829-4534, @nckhui

Best NC high schools

These schools made the Top 500 in the U.S. News & World Report best high schools list.

School

Type

Location

National rank

Philip J. Weaver Ed Center

Guilford County Schools

Greensboro

39

Raleigh Charter High School

Charter

Raleigh

56

Early College at Guilford

Guilford County Schools

Greensboro

62

Woods Charter

Charter

Chapel Hill

104

Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy

Charter

Mooresboro

135

East Chapel Hill High

Chapel Hill-Carrboro Schools

Chapel Hill

142

School of Inquiry and Life Sciences

Asheville City Schools

Asheville

159

Chapel Hill High

Chapel Hill-Carrboro Schools

Chapel Hill

169

Carrboro High

Chapel Hill-Carrboro Schools

Carrboro

246

Marvin Ridge High

Union County Schools

Waxhaw

275

Lake Norman Charter

Charter

Huntersville

325

Green Hope High

Wake County Schools

Cary

356

Ardrey Kell High

CMS

Charlotte

362

Providence High

CMS

Charlotte

369

Community School of Davidson

Charter

Davidson

406

Franklin Academy

Charter

Wake Forest

484

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

NC Association of School Administrators director praises HB-13

NC Association of School Administrators director praises HB-13 0:57

NC Association of School Administrators director praises HB-13
NCAE president says HB-13 only fixes funding problems for one year 1:37

NCAE president says HB-13 only fixes funding problems for one year
Obama talks civic engagement, community organizing with young leaders 1:12

Obama talks civic engagement, community organizing with young leaders

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos