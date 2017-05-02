Calendar changes at 9 Wake County schools on hold

A proposal for nine Wake County schools to change their calendars in 2018 has been put on hold while school board members get more information on the plan.
The Wake school board pulled from Tuesday’s meeting a vote on converting East Wake and North Garner middle schools and Banks Road, Carver, Lockhart, Rand Road and Vance elementary schools to a traditional calendar in the 2018-19 school year. Also on hold is switching Lake Myra and Timber Drive elementary schools to a multi-track calendar in 2018.
School board Chairwoman Monika Johnson-Hostler said board members wanted to get their latest round of questions answered by staff before making a decision on the nine schools.
“We have sent many questions, comments, feedback,” Johnson-Hostler said. “We’ve also received feedback from parents regarding the calendar changes that we have been discussing the last couple of weeks.”
The vote could come at the May 16 board meeting.
If the changes are approved, families and staff at the seven schools moving to a traditional calendar would have to adjust to classes that run from late August to early June. They’d be leaving different forms of the year-round calendar, which has periodic breaks during the school year and shorter summer breaks.
East Wake, North Garner, Lockhart, Rand Road and Vance use the track 4 year-round calendar, where the school year runs from late July to June 30. Students have three-week breaks after every nine weeks of classes.
Banks Road uses a multi-track year-round calendar in which students are split into four groups, or tracks, which operate on their own schedules. The multi-track calendar can increase a school’s capacity by 33 percent, but Banks has 418 unused seats.
Carver uses the modified calendar, which runs from late July to late May. Students get periodic two-week breaks.
School officials said a district study showed there’s a greater demand for traditional-calendar seats than year-round seats.
But parents at the nine schools facing the changes have used the district’s online comment forum to argue they should be left alone.
A plan to make even more extensive calendar changes was shelved two weeks ago when the school board told staff to not convert Salem Middle School and Alston Ridge and Salem elementary schools to a traditional calendar. Board members said they wanted to see if a new effort to market the multi-track year-round program would increase the number of applicants.
T. Keung Hui: 919-829-4534, @nckhui
