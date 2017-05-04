Here come the grads – it’s college commencement time in the Triangle again

The Triangle will be buzzing with parties, proud parents and soaring mortarboards in the next two weeks, as thousands of college graduates celebrate commencement ceremonies.
The festivities begin this weekend at William Peace University, but next weekend is the peak, with seven commencements scheduled for May 13 and May 14.
If you want to take Mom out to lunch for Mother’s Day, do not delay in landing a reservation. Graduates and their families will clog Triangle roads and businesses next Saturday and Sunday.
Where to eat? Try these fun spots in Chapel Hill, Durham and Raleigh.
Four (or five?) years is a long time to work toward a goal, so here’s to the achievements of the 2017 graduates. We salute you.
The schedule of commencement ceremonies:
Duke University
When: 9 a.m. Sunday, May 14, at Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham.
Speaker: Duke alumnus David Rubenstein, a philanthropist, financier and the current chair of the university’s Board of Trustees. He’s given millions to Duke, including a recent $20 million donation to a scholarship program for low-income students who are the first in their families to go to college.
Graduates: About 5,300.
Notable: Former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch, who grew up in Durham, will receive an honorary degree. Also, this is the last commencement for outgoing Duke President Richard Brodhead.
Durham Technical Community College
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 10 at Durham Performing Arts Center.
Notable: Durham Bulls play at 7 p.m. that night, so arrive early to find parking downtown.
Meredith College
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Dorton Arena, Raleigh.
Speaker: Becky Jacobs, chief engagement officer at Simple Change Wellness, an organization that designs, implements and manages customized wellness programs for local businesses.
Graduates: 470.
Notable: Sophomores will honor their senior sisters at a Class Day celebration on May 12. The event features white dresses, as well as chains of daisies made by the sophomores.
N.C. Central University
Undergraduates
When: 9 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium, Durham.
Speaker: Former astronaut and Lowe’s Companies Inc. executive Joan Higginbotham.
Graduates: 762.
Graduate and professional students
When: 3 p.m. Friday, May 12, at McDougald-McLendon Arena, Durham.
Speaker: School of Law alumnus and North Carolina Supreme Court Associate Justice Mike Morgan.
Graduates: 518.
Notable: NCCU will award its first doctoral degrees in more than 50 years to three students who will receive a Ph.D. in integrated biosciences.
N.C. State University
When: 9 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at the PNC Arena, Raleigh.
Speaker: Nancy McFarlane, mayor of Raleigh.
Graduates: 5,871.
Notable: NCSU will award an honorary degree to Philip Freelon, acclaimed Durham architect who designed the National Museum of African American History in Washington.
Shaw University
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Raleigh Convention Center.
Speaker: Tom Joyner, radio host, entrepreneur and philanthropist.
Graduates: 219.
Notable: Tom Joyner has received an honorary degree from every historically black college and university in the United States.
St. Augustine’s University
When: 9 a.m. Saturday, May 13, on the St. Aug’s quadrangle, Raleigh.
UNC-Chapel Hill
When: 9 a.m. Sunday, May 14 at Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill.
Speaker: Brooke Baldwin, CNN anchor and UNC alumna.
Graduates: 6,010.
Notable: Fred Eshelman, UNC alumnus and pharmaceutical executive, will be awarded an honorary degree. Eshelman gave the UNC its largest gift – $100 million – in 2014.
Wake Technical Community College
When: 7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 8, at Raleigh Convention Center
William Peace University
When: 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, on the University Green, Raleigh.
Speaker: Jim Goodmon, president and CEO of Capitol Broadcasting Company.
Notable: Sally Buckner, a poet and retired English professor at William Peace, will receive an honorary doctorate.
Jane Stancill: 919-829-4559, @janestancill
Comments