Education

May 04, 2017 12:12 PM

Here come the grads – it’s college commencement time in the Triangle again

By Jane Stancill

The Triangle will be buzzing with parties, proud parents and soaring mortarboards in the next two weeks, as thousands of college graduates celebrate commencement ceremonies.

The festivities begin this weekend at William Peace University, but next weekend is the peak, with seven commencements scheduled for May 13 and May 14.

If you want to take Mom out to lunch for Mother’s Day, do not delay in landing a reservation. Graduates and their families will clog Triangle roads and businesses next Saturday and Sunday.

Where to eat? Try these fun spots in Chapel Hill, Durham and Raleigh.

Four (or five?) years is a long time to work toward a goal, so here’s to the achievements of the 2017 graduates. We salute you.

The schedule of commencement ceremonies:

dukegrad_46_051516_drago
Marion Matthew, a BSE Mechanical Engineering graduate, hugs her mother, Dayna Matthew, following the 164th Commencement Exercises at Duke University in Durham, N.C., Sunday, May 15, 2016. More than 5,300 degrees were conferred.
News & Observer File photo

Duke University

When: 9 a.m. Sunday, May 14, at Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham.

Speaker: Duke alumnus David Rubenstein, a philanthropist, financier and the current chair of the university’s Board of Trustees. He’s given millions to Duke, including a recent $20 million donation to a scholarship program for low-income students who are the first in their families to go to college.

Graduates: About 5,300.

Notable: Former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch, who grew up in Durham, will receive an honorary degree. Also, this is the last commencement for outgoing Duke President Richard Brodhead.

Durham Technical Community College

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 10 at Durham Performing Arts Center.

Notable: Durham Bulls play at 7 p.m. that night, so arrive early to find parking downtown.

Meredith College

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Dorton Arena, Raleigh.

Speaker: Becky Jacobs, chief engagement officer at Simple Change Wellness, an organization that designs, implements and manages customized wellness programs for local businesses.

Graduates: 470.

Notable: Sophomores will honor their senior sisters at a Class Day celebration on May 12. The event features white dresses, as well as chains of daisies made by the sophomores.

NCCU
A happy graduate at the 127th Commencement Exercises at North Carolina Central University in Durham, N.C., Saturday, May 14, 2016.
News & Observer File photo

N.C. Central University

Undergraduates

When: 9 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium, Durham.

Speaker: Former astronaut and Lowe’s Companies Inc. executive Joan Higginbotham.

Graduates: 762.

Graduate and professional students

When: 3 p.m. Friday, May 12, at McDougald-McLendon Arena, Durham.

Speaker: School of Law alumnus and North Carolina Supreme Court Associate Justice Mike Morgan.

Graduates: 518.

Notable: NCCU will award its first doctoral degrees in more than 50 years to three students who will receive a Ph.D. in integrated biosciences.

NCSU
A clutch of NC State class of 2016 graduates stood for a friends and family photo from their seats on the floor of the PNC Arena Saturday, May 7, 2016. Over 5,600 graduated Saturday during NC State's Commencement ceremony at the PNC Arena in west Raleigh, NC.
Staff News & Observer file photo

N.C. State University

When: 9 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at the PNC Arena, Raleigh.

Speaker: Nancy McFarlane, mayor of Raleigh.

Graduates: 5,871.

Notable: NCSU will award an honorary degree to Philip Freelon, acclaimed Durham architect who designed the National Museum of African American History in Washington.

Shaw University

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Raleigh Convention Center.

Speaker: Tom Joyner, radio host, entrepreneur and philanthropist.

Graduates: 219.

Notable: Tom Joyner has received an honorary degree from every historically black college and university in the United States.

St. Augustine’s University

When: 9 a.m. Saturday, May 13, on the St. Aug’s quadrangle, Raleigh.

050816-UNC-GRAD-BDM-003
UNC class of 2016 graduate Lucie Cloak waves to spectators prior to a graduation ceremony at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Sunday, May. 8, 2016.
News & Observer File photo

UNC-Chapel Hill

When: 9 a.m. Sunday, May 14 at Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill.

Speaker: Brooke Baldwin, CNN anchor and UNC alumna.

Graduates: 6,010.

Notable: Fred Eshelman, UNC alumnus and pharmaceutical executive, will be awarded an honorary degree. Eshelman gave the UNC its largest gift – $100 million – in 2014.

Wake Technical Community College

When: 7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 8, at Raleigh Convention Center

William Peace University

When: 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, on the University Green, Raleigh.

Speaker: Jim Goodmon, president and CEO of Capitol Broadcasting Company.

Notable: Sally Buckner, a poet and retired English professor at William Peace, will receive an honorary doctorate.

Jane Stancill: 919-829-4559, @janestancill

