School step team uses video to show support after racial remark on Snapchat

Sanderson High School’s step team has created a video showing its support for members of the Apex Friendship High School step team who were compared to former slaves in a racially charged social media post.

An Apex Friendship High student posted a photo on Snapchat showing the school’s African-American step team members performing at a school pep rally Friday. The student, who school officials say was “disciplined,” captioned the photo, “Plantation owner watches his former slaves rejoice and celebrate their newfound freedom Circa 1864.”

A screen capture of a racially offensive post to Snapchat involving the Apex Friendship High School step team.

On Wednesday, the step team from Sanderson High School in Raleigh emailed a video to the Apex Friendship High step team.

“We’re Alpha Omega from Sanderson High School and we just want to give a thunder shout out to Apex Friendship High School’s step team and we just wanted to let y’all know keep your heads up and keep stepping,” Sanderson step team members say in the video.

The Apex Friendship incident was the latest in a series of racially charged social media incidents affecting the Wake County school system. School leaders have developed a plan for addressing school racism. Superintendent Jim Merrill met Wednesday with local NAACP leaders.