NCSU professor leading effort to stop nuclear weapons

In looking for ways to stem the proliferation of nuclear weapons in the coming decades, Yousry Azmy uses a common analogy – but with some added uncertainty.
It’s an effort that might involve rogue states or individual people bent on causing chaos. Stopping them might mean detecting a hot spot for radiation within a sprawling city or tracking the purchase of seemingly benign chemicals used to make bombs.
“It’s basically like looking for a needle in a haystack, except here you don’t even know what the needle looks like,” says Azmy, a nuclear engineering professor at N.C. State University. “You want to find something that is suspicious enough that it might be a needle, and that red flag rises, you need to see if it’s a needle or not.”
Azmy is director of the Consortium for Nonproliferation Enabling Capabilities, a national effort based at N.C. State that is in the third year of a five-year, $25 million grant.
The grant from the National Nuclear Security Administration, part of the U.S. Department of Energy, involves seven universities and three national labs, and is working on leveraging big data to stem the proliferation of nuclear weapons, among other initiatives.
Bill Boettcher, associate professor of political science at N.C. State, has worked with the consortium to create an interdisciplinary program between political science and nuclear engineering students.
He says the consortium, with Azmy’s leadership, has helped turn N.C. State into a national hub for the study of nuclear nonproliferation, launching the careers of the next generation to tackle the related thorny technical and policy issues.
That effort involves coordinating the work of dozens of researchers across seven departments in three colleges at N.C. State alone, in addition to other universities and labs.
“N.C. State is very well known within the nuclear engineering and nonproliferation community, and he’s the one who makes sure the consortium is effective,” Boettcher says. “It’s a tremendously difficult job, and it takes somebody who listens really well and who can identify potential problems in advance, someone who is incredibly meticulous and detail-oriented.”
A move to the U.S.
Azmy, who grew up in Egypt, says he was interested in engineering from at least the time he was in high school. He went to college in Alexandria for engineering, and migrated from mechanical toward nuclear.
“I liked the more intimate mix of mathematics, physics and engineering, more even than in other areas,” he says.
He says there were few opportunities in his home country in his chosen field, so he pursued graduate study in the United States. He was the first in his family to move abroad, though his four brothers have since migrated here also.
He came in the 1980s, before email and at a time when flights and even long-distance phone calls were expensive. He enjoyed his studies, but missed his family horribly.
“The adjustment of being that far away was a challenge,” he says. “In Egypt I didn’t live with my family, but I was a train ride away.”
After earning his Ph.D., he went to work at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee, where he delved into the area of research, known as radiation transport, that remains his focus.
The research involves creating computer models that track the migration of radiation from its original source to the place it is detected, including all of its interactions along with way. .
Azmy came to N.C. State in 2008, after a stint at Pennsylvania State University, to head its nuclear engineering department. He resigned that position in 2015 to focus on his roles as director of the consortium and editor of the journal Progress in Nuclear Energy.
He also continues to teach and advise graduate students.
An eye on the big picture
As director of the consortium, Azmy keeps tabs on dozens of research projects and researchers.
He says a large part of his job is stopping researchers from getting caught up in silos that prevent them from collaborating effectively.
“People think, ‘I know what I need to do and I do it and move on,’ ” he says. “But they need to know the importance of their product in the big picture.”
Azmy says perhaps the consortium’s most innovative work deals with data mining – applying methods used in other contexts to nuclear nonproliferation efforts.
“We’re doing discovery within this data for things that would be of interest to the government, taking these tools and methods and applying them to nuclear nonproliferation,” he says.
Using credit card purchases and phone records, for instance, researchers might be able to detect when one individual purchases a particular chemical, while an associate has bought those other materials needed to make a dirty bomb – a type of attack that poses danger only to people in the immediate area, but can be extremely effective in terrorizing a population.
Most of their research uses what Azmy calls “surrogate data” rather than classified information. For example, one group devised a method to use tweets and text messages to successfully pinpoint the location of a recent flood in Colorado. Those same methods could be used to pinpoint the location of a security threat.
Another group is focused on creating algorithms that more accurately detect the presence of radiation.
“You not only want to raise the alarm but to pinpoint the exact building, the exact room,” he says. “That’s very challenging.”
Helping to immerse students in the complex issues surrounding nonproliferation is also a key goal of the consortium. Doctoral students at N.C. State and other partner universities have done internships at national labs and shared their research at national and international conferences.
“Much of our objective is not just to produce theories and methods but to produce the people who are going to be the custodians of nonproliferation work in the next generation,” he says.
Yousry Y. Azmy
Born: Egypt, 1956
Residence: Raleigh
Career: Nuclear engineering professor, N.C. State University; director of the Consortium for Nonproliferation Enabling Capabilities
Education: B.S. nuclear engineering, University of Alexandria; M.S. and Ph.D., nuclear engineering, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
Family: Wife Inas; children Christina and Joseph
Notable: Both of Azmy’s children majored in mathematics; his son is an actuary, and his daughter is studying mathematics education at N.C. State. His wife teaches French and Arabic at N.C. State.
