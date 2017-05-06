For Peace U. graduates, a day filled with pride and promise

With the day barely begun, Francine Bryant and several family members arrived at William Peace University’s main lawn two hours ahead of commencement Saturday to make sure they saw her granddaughter become the first in the family to receive a college degree.
“It was 7:30 and it was cold and it was raining,” said Bryant, 60, of Raleigh. “But we had to be here for our girl.”
They had front-row seats to watch Secoria Shaquan Hinton, 22, after balancing full-time school with a full-time job in a call center, receive her bachelor’s degree in psychology. Like many other proud families, they let out a big cheer when she walked up to the podium to be handed her diploma.
William Peace University, on the northern edge of downtown Raleigh, kicked off college graduation season in the Triangle by handing out bachelors degrees to 246 students. Though the skies darkened from time to time during the two-hour ceremony, the rain held off long enough to let the graduates have their moment in the sun.
Capitol Broadcasting Co. President and CEO Jim Goodmon was the commencement speaker and received an honorary degree in the humanities from Peace, which is his mother’s alma mater. It was a women’s college when she graduated in 1940, and had stayed that way until going co-ed in 2011.
Goodmon told the graduates the most precious thing they have is time, so they should learn to make the most of it.
“One of you could be up here making the commencement address for the Class of 2067, so I want you to start getting ready for that right now,” he said.
That drew some laughs, but he was serious.
“I’m gonna put a contribution in an envelope and give to the president and ask him to keep it in the president’s office until 2067,” he said. “And if they ask one of you to be the commencement speaker, they’ll have a big contribution. That’s what we’ll do.”
I feel finished. Amazing, you know. I’m excited.
Secoria Shaquan Hinton, 22, earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology
He pulled out a pocket compass that he said he carries everywhere to remind himself to stay on course and make ethical choices.
“Check your ethical compass. Check your ethical winds,” he said. “There’s a whole lot of stuff that happens to blow us around. Lots of things happen in society. You make your ethical choices and stay on course.”
For Hinton, that course is to work for two years, then go back to college for a master’s degree in marriage and family therapy. But Saturday was a day to bask in a major achievement.
“I feel finished,” she said as family and friends lined up for hugs. “Amazing, you know. I’m excited.”
Dan Kane: 919-829-4861, @dankanenando
Graduation schedule
Duke University
9 a.m. Sunday, May 14, at Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham.
Durham Technical Community College
7 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Durham Performing Arts Center.
Meredith College
7 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Dorton Arena, Raleigh.
N.C. Central University
9 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium, Durham.
N.C. State University
9 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at the PNC Arena, Raleigh.
Shaw University
10 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Raleigh Convention Center.
St. Augustine’s University
9 a.m. Saturday, May 13, on the St. Aug’s quadrangle, Raleigh.
UNC-Chapel Hill
9 a.m. Sunday, May 14, at Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill.
Wake Technical Community College
7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 8, at Raleigh Convention Center
Comments