The price of Wake County school lunches will go up next year

Wake County school lunch prices will go up for the second year in a row, as students will now be asked to pay an extra 10 cents per meal in the 2017-18 school year.
The cost for a full-price lunch will rise to $2.35 in elementary schools and $2.60 in middle schools and high schools under a plan approved Tuesday by the Wake school board. The 10-cent increase comes after lunch prices rose 25 cents for this school year.
Multiple reasons are cited for Wake’s price increase, including fewer students buying food because of federal nutritional standards calling for healthier meals and federal mandates over meal pricing.
Before this school year, Wake hadn’t raised meal prices since 2010. School districts around the state and the nation have raised their meal prices in recent years since the federal school nutrition program was revised under the Obama administration.
But the Trump administration has signaled that it plans to relax the nutrition standards so schools can do things such as serve low-fat chocolate milk and not implement new rules to reduce the amount of sodium.
Former First Lady Michelle Obama has criticized the Trump administration’s actions, saying kids will end up “eating crap” instead.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
