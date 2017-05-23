Washington Post names Triangle’s most challenging high schools

Thirty-two Triangle schools made The Washington Post’s 2017 list of “America’s Most Challenging High Schools.”
The top school in North Carolina was Raleigh Charter High School, which ranked No. 110 on the national list of 2,323 public high schools. Six other Triangle high schools were ranked within the top 500 nationally.
The Washington Post, which released the list earlier this month, looked at approximately 22,000 high schools around the country, ranking them based on the number of Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate and Advanced International Certificate of Education tests given divided by the number of graduates.
Some schools such as the N.C. School of Science and Mathematics, a public boarding school in Durham that enrolls students from around the state, were excluded from the list. They’re considered too elite with few or no average students.
Other Triangle schools that finished in the top 500:
▪ Woods Charter School in Chatham County was No. 4 in the state and No. 153 nationally;
▪ East Chapel Hill High School was No. 7 in the state and No. 217 nationally;
▪ Enloe High School in Raleigh was No. 10 in the state and No. 288 nationally;
▪ Carrboro High School was No. 12 in the state and No. 346 nationally;
▪ Chapel Hill High School was No. 14 in the state and No. 371 nationally;
▪ Panther Creek High School in Cary was No. 18 in the state and No. 447 nationally.
For the complete list, go to http://wapo.st/2qLvYEY.
U.S. News & World Report issued its own 2017 best high schools list in April.
T. Keung Hui: 919-829-4534, @nckhui
