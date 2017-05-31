Principal apologizes for ‘sexist’ quote in school yearbook

Panther Creek High School administrators are apologizing for what they’re calling an “offensive,” “sexist” and “hateful” comment against women’s rights by a student in the school yearbook.
A senior at the Cary school selected “I don’t know what’s worse, candy corn, or women’s rights” as the quote that appeared under his photo in the yearbook.
The quote produced a backlash Wednesday on social media from other students who expressed outrage that it appeared in the yearbook. Camille Hedrick, principal of Panther Creek, issued a statement on Twitter apologizing that no one caught the quote in the yearbook review process.
Response from Principal Hedrick regarding offensive yearbook quote. pic.twitter.com/Nkx1gjXZ1M— ThePantherCreek (@ThePantherCreek) May 31, 2017
“This sexist quote is a poor representation of our school and particularly our senior class,” Hedrick said. “I am disappointed that it was published, and doubly disappointed that one of our students would harbor – let alone express – such a hateful viewpoint. This isn’t who we are.”
Hedrick added that the school will evaluate the yearbook editorial review process “to prevent any quotes of this nature from appearing in future publications.”
This is the second time in less than a week that a Wake County high school principal has issued a public apology for a student’s yearbook quote.
On Thursday, Dana King, principal of Millbrook High School in Raleigh, apologized for publishing a yearbook quote from a male senior who said “I like my women how I like my milk: white, rich and 2% fat.”
King, like Hedrick, promised to evaluate the process by which yearbook quotes are reviewed to avoid similar incidents.
A Wake County school system policy says student reporters and editors are responsible for content in student publications. Faculty sponsors of the publications or school principals can forbid inappropriate material or content that does not meet journalistic standards.
