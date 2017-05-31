Cary teen advances to nationally televised finals of Scripps National Spelling Bee

A Wake County middle school student will compete Thursday in the finals of the 90th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee that will be broadcast on ESPN.
Rohan Sachdev, 14, an eighth-grade student at Carnage Middle School in Raleigh, was among 40 finalists who qualified based on performance in this week’s preliminary rounds. The Cary resident is a veteran of the competition, tying for 39th place in the 2015 Scripps National Spelling Bee.
In addition to Rohan, two other North Carolinians qualified for the finals: Helena Thompson, 12, a seventh-grade student at Highland Middle School in Sanford and Akshra Paimagam, 14, an eighth-grade student at Randolph Middle School in Charlotte.
The other Triangle spellers – Casper Smith of Clayton Middle School and Jason Sorin of Triangle Day School in Durham – did not qualify as finalists.
About 11 million students from the United States, Washington, D.C., American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Department of Defense Schools in Europe participate in local spelling bees, but only the top 291 spellers advanced to this week’s national competition.
To follow the spelling bee results on social media, use the hashtag #spellingbee on Twitter or follow the National Spelling Bee on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Part 1 of the finals will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday. The second part will be from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.
T. Keung Hui
