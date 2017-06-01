After a year of grieving, Wake County educator is named state’s best principal

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:15 We will go, we will go, to first grade here we come Pause 0:39 Rohan Sachdev wins the 2015 Wake County Spelling Bee 0:22 25 students were on a bus when driver had a ‘medical emergency’ and ran off the road 4:53 What if teachers had to take EOG tests instead students? 1:08 Wainstein discusses lack of evidence regarding UNC basketball player Rashad McCants 1:19 Wake County's School Counselor of the Year: 'I love what I do' 1:29 She helped her paralyzed son get his MBA, and earned a surprise on graduation day 2:14 Enabling the common man to save a life 1:18 Challenging talented students with advanced classes is key to success 2:22 Confronting race and stereotypes in Wake schools Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Video: Panther Creek High School principal Dr. Camille Hedrick was named the North Carolina PTA Principal of the Year award. Hedrick talks about her motivation and the challenges of her job. She also reflects on the death of her husband James Hedrick, who was principal at Athens Drive High School. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

