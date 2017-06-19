Wake County school official excited to see comeback for Teaching Fellows program

Shanta Lightfoot, a senior administrator for Middle School English Language Arts for Wake County Public School Systems, graduated from N.C. State in 2008 having participated in the Teaching Fellows Program. The program was cut in 2011 but now appears to be making a return. Lightfoot talks about the impact of losing the program and what it means for it to return.
Matthew Adams newsobserver.com
