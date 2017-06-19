Wake County school official excited to see comeback for Teaching Fellows program
Shanta Lightfoot, a senior administrator for Middle School English Language Arts for Wake County Public School Systems, graduated from N.C. State in 2008 having participated in the Teaching Fellows Program. The program was cut in 2011 but now appears to be making a return. Lightfoot talks about the impact of losing the program and what it means for it to return.
Matthew Adamsnewsobserver.com
North Carolina high school senior Marvin Wright had his diploma withheld by SouthWest Edgecombe High School after he refused to read a graduation speech written by his school’s administrators. The class president eventually received an apology from the superintendent.
Following commencement exercises each year the seniors at Broughton High School in Raleigh, NC are allowed to enter the historic school's bell tower for the first time to sign their name. Senior Sumaiyah Choudry explains what makes the event so special.
Graduating seniors from Wake County schools Class of 2017 go back to elementary school to talk with first, third, and fifth graders. Hear what questions the youngest students have and the sage advice of the graduates.
East Wake High's Megan Faircloth has been overwhelmed
by the positive response and offers of support after a story on newsobserver.com told her story of graduating at the top of her class with a 5.25 and receiving a scholarship to Stanford despite being homeless for much of her junior and senior years of school.
