Live from New York – Coach K will ring in a new honor Thursday

Coach K is headed to a big event in New York on Thursday that has nothing to do with basketball.
Mike Krzyzewski, coach of Duke University’s men’s basketball team, will ring the opening bell at the Nasdaq stock exchange in honor of the Emily K Center in Durham. Coach K serves as the board chairman of the nonprofit educational center, which works to prepare low-income students for college success. The center is named for Krzyzewski’s mother.
The event Thursday morning celebrates the center and its students, but also honors all students who are the first in their families to go to college, Emily K Center officials said.
The Emily K Center this year marked its first student enrolling in an Ivy League school – University of Pennsylvania. Its graduates this year also were accepted at Duke University, University of Southern California and other colleges. Of the 2017 program graduates, all are headed to college this fall, and 97 percent will be the first in their families to do so.
The center, between Duke and downtown Durham, provides tutoring and counseling for students. This year it started a program called Game Plan: College, which provides college advising to any high school student in Durham.
To watch the livestream of the bell ringing, go here at 9:15 a.m. Thursday.
