Second-grader in national Braille contest: ‘They understand how it is to be blind’

Eight-year-old Alondra Pagan-Galarza’s trip to Los Angeles last weekend for a nationwide Braille competition included side visits to Disneyland and the beach.
But her favorite part of being one of 50 blind and visually impaired students to compete in the finals of the Braille Challenge was meeting other Braille users like herself from around the country.
“Nobody was different,” said Alondra, who has been blind since she was an infant. “I liked it that way. I felt more happy because they understand how it is to be blind.”
Alondra and the other students competed in reading comprehension, spelling, proofreading, speed and accuracy, all in Braille – a system of raised dots that can be read with the fingers by people who are blind or who have poor vision.
The contest also aims to preserve Braille literacy, which has been declining as it becomes easier and more accessible for computers to read text aloud. Just 17 percent of legally blind students through age 21 read Braille, and less than 9 percent list it as their primary reading medium, according to the American Printing House for the Blind.
It helps me see what I’m writing, so I can have a better life.
Alondra Pagan-Galarza
Sergio Oliva, the Braille Institute’s programs director, said in an email that Braille is like an art form, which must be valued and practiced to survive.
“We see the value in Braille literacy because it forces the mind to think and develop,” he said. “Our students who practice reading and writing Braille have more control over the quality of their education.”
Alondra is one of only four visually impaired students at Oak Grove Elementary School, where she is a second-grader. To reach the finals at the University of Southern California, she participated in the regional Braille Challenge in Raleigh in February. Around the country, 1,100 other students participated in regional competitions, according to the Braille Institute, which sponsors the competition.
“It was scary, very scary, at first,” Alondra said. “But then, I loved it. It was the best thing ever.”
Alondra’s scores in the regional placed among the top 10 nationwide among first- and second-grade competitors, punching her ticket to California.
Although Alondra didn’t win in her age group in the finals, she said she loved the experience, especially meeting the other contestants and teachers. Alondra hopes to go back to the finals next year.
Back home, she showed off her Brailler, a bulky silver typewriter that she can use to write in Braille. Alondra, who lost her sight because of retinopathy of prematurity – a retinal condition that can affect prematurely-born babies – said she has enjoyed studying Braille and learning new words since preschool.
She likes writing stories and lists, and said she loves reading. When she grows up, she wants to be an author, a Braille instructor or a pianist.
She said the competition made her appreciate Braille even more.
“It helps me see what I’m writing, so I can have a better life,” she said.
