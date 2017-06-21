Second-grader in national Braille contest: ‘They understand how it is to be blind’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:52 Only 8 and a finalist in the National Braille Challenge Pause 0:58 Making Wake County school budget cuts 1:28 Wake County school official excited to see comeback for Teaching Fellows program 3:08 NCAA breaking own rules in UNC case: Jay Bilas 1:28 Wake principals train to prevent more racial incidents in schools 6:54 He spent two weeks working on his graduation speech. The principal said no. He did anyway. 1:15 Wake County school spending questioned 0:47 A special tradition for graduates at Broughton High School 1:06 A once reluctant community college student now credits it with his success 4:39 Class of 2017 - If I Knew Then What I Know Now Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Alondra Pagan-Galarza, 8, of Fuquay-Varina, NC is a visually impaired student who placed among the top 50 students in Braille writing, comprehension, spelling and speed in the country. The second-grader is one of only four visually impaired students at Oak Grove Elementary School in Cary. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

