Shaw University’s outgoing leader named HBCU female president of the year

Tashni-Ann Dubroy, who recently resigned after two years as president at Shaw University, takes one more notable memory with her as she moves into a top administrative post at Howard University this fall.

Dubroy was named female president of the year during the 2017 Historically Black Colleges and Universities Awards held Friday night. The ceremony capped the two-day HBCU Executive Media Training Institute put on by HBCU Digest in Washington, D.C.

“We will miss your #ShawUepic energy!” Shaw, which is also Dubroy’s alma mater, tweeted along with a photo of her holding the award.

Congrats to our beloved president on winning @HBCUDigest Female President of the Year. We will miss your #ShawUepic energy! pic.twitter.com/xzKZPznz5B — Shaw University (@ShawUniversity) July 15, 2017

Virginia State University’s Makola Abdullah took home male president of the year. Central State University of Ohio was named the 2017 HBCU of the year, out of a field of eight finalists that included both Shaw and N.C. Central University.

North Carolina HBCUs brought home six of the 28 awards.

N.C. Central won for best social work program, and its head football coach Jerry Mack was named male coach of the year.

Rep. Alma Adams of N.C. A&T State University claimed the female alumnus of the year honor, and former Aggies star running back Tarik Cohen (now with the Chicago Bears) the male athlete of the year award.

Michael Bonner of Elizabeth City State University was named male alumnus of the year.

North Carolina HBCUs accounted for 24 of about 140 finalists, which were selected from nominations from colleges across the country.

N.C. Central led the state’s HCBUs with finalists in eight categories. Its entries included the Vocal Jazz Ensemble for best choir; Campus Echo for best student newspaper; NCCU Now for best alumni publication; Michael Johnson for male alumnus of the year; and the Eagles football team for men’s team of the year.

Fayetteville State University had finalists in four categories: its Student Nurses Association for best student organization; for best nursing program; for best social work program; and Jennifer Mullings for female student of the year.

N.C. A&T State University had two other finalists: The College of Engineering for best STEM program, and Harold Martin for male president of the year.

North Carolina Congresswoman Alma S. Adams -12th Congressional District (NC), left, sits with Shaw University President Dr. Tashni-Ann Dubroy during Shaw’s 150th Homecoming Founder’s Day Observance at Raleigh Memorial Auditorium in Raleigh, N.C. Friday, Nov. 6, 2015. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com

Elizabeth City State University’s other finalists were Brittney Lamb for female student of the year and Linda Hayden for female faculty member of the year.

Saint Augustine’s University had two finalists: Tia-Adana Belle for female athlete of the year; and track and field for men’s team of the year.

Winston-Salem State University was also a finalist in the best social work program category.

The full list of winners can be found on the HBCU Digest website.