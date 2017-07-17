Interim president named at Shaw University

Paulette Dillard, vice president for academic affairs at Shaw University, has been named its interim president.
The announcement was made Monday by the university. Dillard will succeed Tashni-Ann Dubroy, who will step down this fall as president to take an executive position at Howard University in Washington, D.C.
Dillard will serve as interim president while Shaw’s Board of Trustees conducts a search for the university’s next permanent president.
Dillard has been at Shaw for the past five years. She is a scientist who has held senior leadership positions at GlaxoSmithKline, Quest Diagnostics and Clark Atlanta University’s Center for Cancer Research and Therapeutic Development. She earned a master’s in business administration from Belmont University’s Jack Massey School of Business and a doctorate in cell biology from Clark Atlanta University.
“I look forward to working with the Board to plot continued success in our areas of strength, and to visualize new opportunities to grow Shaw’s brand in workforce development and community support,” Dillard said in a news release announcing her appointment.
Earlier this month, Dubroy announced her departure from Shaw after only two years in the presidency. She will become executive vice president and chief operating officer at Howard, a historically black university with 10,000 students.
This week, HBCU Digest named Dubroy female president of the year.
Jane Stancill: 919-829-4559, @janestancill
