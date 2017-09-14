Your guide to using one of those green bikes around NC State

Everywhere you look on N.C. State’s campus, there are green bikes – outside of buildings, on a sidewalk, parked at a bike rack or leaning on a tree. They’re called LimeBikes, part of the new bike share program at N.C. State. You may have heard a lot about the bikes, but how do you actually use them, and are they easy to ride around campus?
Over on our College Town website, Rebekah Lee took one for a ride to check it out. Here’s an excerpt of her experience:
The app and the cost
The LimeBike app is friendly to iOS and Android users. You simply download the app for free and create an account. There is no information needed besides your name and a phone number for your first ride. At the end of your ride, the app will tell you the distance that you rode, how long it took, how many calories you burned and the emissions that you saved from riding the bike.
After your first ride, it costs 50 cents for a 30-minute ride for N.C. State students and faculty.
Bike features
If you’re carrying things and don’t have a place to put it all in your backpack, there is a convenient basket on the front of the bike. Reflectors on the bike make it easier for drivers to see you, which is safer as it gets darker.
Locate a bike
Once you have the app, you are able to see a map that shows all of the available bikes. I made the mistake of not relying on the map to find a bike. Instead, I found one on the sidewalk. After trying to unlock it for 10 minutes, it notified me that the bike was “being serviced.”
When looking at the map to locate a bike, you will see lime symbols locating the bikes around you. When you tap on a lime, it will tell you the distance it is from your current location and how long it will take you to walk to it.
Unlock a bike
Once you have found a bike to ride, you tap “unlock bike” and scan the Q.R. code located on multiple parts of the bike. It may take a minute or two to process, but you will eventually hear the sound of an electronic bell signifying that the bike is ready.
For the rest of Rebekah’s experience, go to the full story at College Town.
Comments