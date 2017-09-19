Disputed UNC course about big-time college sports will be offered again

More Videos 1:52 NC principals may retire to avoid pay cuts Pause 4:14 Board of Governors member says other members are 'blurring the lines between policy and management' 1:28 UNC board member Fetzer: "raging internal conflict" needed for change 1:31 Hurricane Maria heads towards the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico after slamming the Caribbean 1:02 Exploring Eno River State Park in the New Year 0:49 Duke Life Flight helicopter crashes, kills four 2:52 Protesters kick off national week of action with court appearance, march, and victory celebration in Durham 0:49 State Treasurer Dale Folwell talks about collecting overpayments 0:12 Swells from Hurricane Jose wash over Outer Banks road 0:27 The eccentric treasures of Gotno Farm gives way to new housing Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Jay Smith, UNC-Chapel Hill history professor and outspoken critic of how UNC has handled the academic-athletic scandal VIDEO: Smith talks about the effectiveness of dozens of reforms UNC has introduced in the wake of the scandal and his reform group's unsuccessful efforts to obtain data from UNC officials to track the academics of special-admit athletes. VIDEO: Smith talks about the effectiveness of dozens of reforms UNC has introduced in the wake of the scandal and his reform group's unsuccessful efforts to obtain data from UNC officials to track the academics of special-admit athletes.

