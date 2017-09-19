Educated women make a difference

Saint Mary’s School is an independent, Episcopal, college-preparatory, boarding and day school for girls in grades 9 through 12. Established in 1842, the school is celebrating 176 years of academic excellence and personal achievement for girls.
Founded on the belief an educated woman makes a difference, Saint Mary’s continues to challenge girls to embrace the habits of a lifelong learner and guides them in building a foundation for college and life. Offering college-prep, honors and AP courses, three languages, leadership curriculum, college counseling and real-world experiences, Saint Mary’s empowers girls to serve and shape their world with courage and purpose. Eleven sports, a renowned arts program, dozens of clubs and volunteer and educational travel experiences allow Saint Mary’s students to explore and discover new talents and interests.
As a boarding and day school, Saint Mary’s students live and learn beside girls from around the state, the country and the world, allowing them to expand their horizons, think in new ways and grow as global citizens. The school’s rich Episcopal heritage informs values and inspires girls to act with honor and to respect the worth and dignity of all. And Saint Mary’s historic 23-acre campus, located in downtown Raleigh within close proximity to the Research Triangle, offers a uniquely vibrant 24/7 learning and living community with exciting opportunities to partner with organizations like HQ Raleigh, Cisco and others.
After 176 years, Saint Mary’s School continues to give every girl what she needs to grow as a young woman of intelligence, integrity and purpose.
For more information or to schedule a visit call 919-424-4100 or visit sms.edu.
Day Student Shadow Days: October 6 and December 1
Admission Overnight and Visitation Days: November 9-10 and January 15-16
Please call the Admission Office at 919-424-4100 to register for these events or arrange for a campus visit.
Saint Mary’s School
- 900 Hillsborough Street
- Raleigh, NC 27603
- sms.edu
- 919-424-4100
