Professional Certification - Your Pathway to a Better Paying Job

A professional certification is becoming more valuable in today’s workplace, because employers value a standardized set of skills and qualifications to perform the job — especially in the fields of IT and healthcare.
IT jobs, in particular, have median salaries above $80,000 a year versus median salaries of just $35,000 for non-IT occupations, according to Bureau of Labor statistics.
In a competitive job market, certifications offer heightened career advancement opportunities. In fact, research from CompTIA shows that employees who hold certifications are more confident and knowledgeable, reach job proficiency quicker, are more reliable and perform at a higher level than those without those certifications.
The study also found that high school graduates with a professional certification have median earnings 22 percent higher than high school graduates without, while associate degree holders with a certification have median earnings 18 percent higher than those without.
“For people who want to get a new job, make more money and have a secure job, certifications are the way to go,” said Dr. Victoria Steeger, dean at Career Pathways Institute (CPI).
Raleigh-based CPI offers specialized training programs designed for working adults seeking to enhance their professional skills or change careers. Programs include professional development certificates in business and leadership, career and hospitality, education and personal development, healthcare and allied health, industrial and skilled trades and technology and computer programs.
