Want to know where your child’s bus is? Some parents can start tracking the route today.

Wake County’s new school bus tracking app is now going live for families at traditional-calendar schools, who make up the majority of the bus riders.
The Here Comes the Bus app allows parents to get real-time bus location information so they don’t have to worry about their child catching the bus in the morning and when their child will get home in the afternoon. The app is going live Wednesday afternoon for traditional-calendar elementary schools and is expected to become available Friday at middle schools and Monday at high schools.
The free app can be downloaded for smartphones and tablets from the iTunes AppStore or GooglePlay. Parents will need their child’s school ID number and the school code, which is 67500.
Wake has provided information on how to use the app at www.wcpss.net/herecomesthebus.
Families at traditional-calendar elementary schools will be notified by phone and email Wednesday afternoon that they can download the app.
The district is phasing in the app at traditional-calendar schools to make sure it can handle the increase in users this week, said Bill Poston, a Wake schools spokesman. He said Synovia, the company that provides the app and the GPS data used on the school buses, has said it can handle the increased volume.
Poston said families of about 8,000 students have registered so far for the app. More than 70,000 Wake students ride the bus each day.
Families at year-round and modified-calendar schools have been using the app since Aug. 22. It’s drawn a positive response so far.
“Having something that can notify me when the bus is within a two- to five-minute radius of the home is amazing,” Jeremy Cleveland, a parent at Carpenter Elementary School in Cary, said in August. “It gives me peace of mind and really helps me and supports my family in getting out and making sure we’re not missing the bus in the morning.”
T. Keung Hui: 919-829-4534, @nckhui
