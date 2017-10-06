Explore Wake County's magnet school options

Take an exciting journey through the Wake County Public School System (WCPSS) and explore the award-winning magnet and early college schools that are leading the way. Whether you are most interested in helping your child become bilingual or developing your child’s artistic talents and innate curiosity to imagine, create and discover, there is a magnet program for you! Wake County’s magnet programs help students hone their skills and find their passions.
Take a look at some of the newest innovative magnet school themes in Wake: The Academy of Visual and Performing Arts Magnet Middle School at East Millbrook, the Center for Play & Ingenuity Magnet Elementary at Powell, the Center for Digital Sciences Magnet Middle at Reedy Creek, the Center for Medical Sciences and Global Health Initiatives Magnet High School at Athens Drive, the Center for Design & Computer Sciences Magnet Elementary at Bugg, Environmental Connections Magnet Elementary at Millbrook and Lincoln Heights and University Connections: School of Design, Arts & Engineering at Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School.
Step inside and see the unique program offerings at all magnet and early college schools during school tours October through January. Visit wcpss.net/magnet for links to school websites and tour schedules.
For a one-stop-shop event, come to the Magnet, Year-Round & Early College Fair November 4, at Southeast Raleigh Magnet High between 9 a.m. and noon. Are you just beginning your magnet and early college school journey? Visit a Magnet Theme Thursday parent information session the first Thursday of each month October through January from 10 to 11 a.m. For more information, visit wcpss.net/magnet.
Magnet Schools:
- East Millbrook: http://www.wcpss.net/eastmillbrookms
- Powell: http://www.wcpss.net/powelles
- Reedy Creek: http://www.wcpss.net/reedycreekms
- Athens Drive: http://www.wcpss.net/athensdrivehs
- Bugg: http://www.wcpss.net/bugges
- Millbrook: http://www.wcpss.net/millbrookes
- Lincoln Heights: http://www.wcpss.net/lincolnheightses
- Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School: http://www.wcpss.net/southeastraleighhs
