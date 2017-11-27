Western Carolina chancellor is taking medical leave

5:37 'Surprising' retirement of Wake Schools Superintendent Jim Merrill Pause

1:23 NC community college system president Jimmie Williamson discusses his new role in 2016

2:05 This Durham couple chose traditional public schools for their kids. Here's why.

15:49 Listen to Dan Kane's interview with Belle Wheelan of SACS concerning UNC's statements to the NCAA

2:04 Students have fun learning science at Hope Charter Leadership Academy and their test scores jump

1:20 Parents can speak out on new Wake County student assignment plan

1:44 Emotions run high at 'Silent Sam' protest at UNC

1:55 Protesters silently crash UNC University Day ceremony

1:30 Protesters call for removal of UNC's Silent Sam statue