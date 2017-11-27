Western Carolina chancellor is taking medical leave

Western Carolina University Chancellor David Belcher is taking medical leave at the end of the year because of a worsening brain tumor.
He shared the news Monday in a message to the university community.
“Despite the best efforts of my medical team, the effects of my glioblastoma brain tumor have continued to worsen in recent months, and the aphasic impact of the disease on my speech and communicative skills has become more pronounced. My medical team has concluded that the latest treatment regimen is not working as hoped,” Belcher wrote. “Although I fully intend to explore additional options in my fight against this disease, I do not expect to resume my duties upon completion of leave.”
Belcher, 60, has been chancellor since 2011. He was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2016.
UNC President Margaret Spellings will appoint an acting chancellor, according to a news release from the university.
“Chancellor Belcher is a fearless leader and steadfast in his commitment to WCU and the community it serves. His vision of a university that is deeply connected and aligned with the needs of its students and its region has transformed and improved WCU,” Spellings said in a statement. “David is rightly beloved by the Catamount community for his kindness, integrity, passion, energy, sense of humor and leadership. I am profoundly grateful to David for his tireless work at WCU – his legacy and impact at WCU will continue for many years to come.”
Belcher wrote that he and his wife, Susan, had a difficult time making the decision. He said he was optimistic about the future of the university.
“Western Carolina University has been a blessing for us both, and we love this place. I have been honored to lead this fine institution. The university has fed my soul and fulfilled me in immeasurable ways, and Susan has found a true home here amongst friends and avenues of service. However, we agree that we must now concentrate on my health, each other and our families, and living life,” Belcher said.
During the period of medical leave, Belcher will continue to hold the title of chancellor. The Belchers will live in the Chancellor’s Residence on the WCU campus and will be engaged, but in a limited way.
Belcher announced that he had a small brain tumor on April 21, 2016. The next month, he underwent surgery at Duke University Hospital, a procedure initially thought to have been successful. He also underwent radiation and chemotherapy. In August, he announced that the cancer had recurred.
Despite his illness, Belcher has been an energetic and popular presence on the campus of 11,000 students in Cullowhee.
During his tenure, enrollment grew by 18 percent, and the university’s freshman-to-sophomore retention rate climbed to 80 percent – a goal reached five years ahead of the target date.
Western Carolina is one of three universities chosen for the state’s new low-tuition experiment known as NC Promise. It will begin next year, with tuition of $500 per semester for North Carolina students and $2,500 for out-of-state students. The plan lowers tuition but not fees, room, board and other costs. It was created and funded by the legislature.
Earlier this year, Belcher and his wife pledged $1.23 million to the university. He is an accomplished pianist and musician who began his academic career at Missouri State University.
