Why Durham Public Schools’ new leader won’t try to win back students right away

New DPS superintendent tackles tough questions after swearing-in ceremony Pascal Mubenga answers difficult questions, such as his plan for drawing students and parents back from charter schools, after being sworn in as the new superintendent of Durham Public Schools in by District Court Judge Shamieka L. Rhinehart on Monday, Nov. 27. Pascal Mubenga answers difficult questions, such as his plan for drawing students and parents back from charter schools, after being sworn in as the new superintendent of Durham Public Schools in by District Court Judge Shamieka L. Rhinehart on Monday, Nov. 27. ctoth@heraldsun.com Casey Toth

