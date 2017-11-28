Emails: UNC leaders lamented options for Confederate statue

FILE - In a Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 file photo, police surround a Confederate monument during a protest to remove the statue at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C. Fearing violence or vandalism at a campus rally against a Confederate statue, two top University of North Carolina leaders, Margaret Spellings, the president of the UNC system and Carol Folt, chancellor of UNC-Chapel Hill, privately lamented their dilemma and appeared envious of another university that abruptly took down similar monuments, newly released emails show. Gerry Broome, File AP Photo