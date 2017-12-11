Help Wake County schools decide what’s important in the next superintendent

Want to help decide which qualities are most important in the next superintendent of the Wake County school system?
You can, through a community survey released Monday. The survey will be used in conjunction with a similar survey of Wake schools staff to help the school board understand what the community values most in the next leader of the nation’s 15th largest school district. You can take the survey by clicking here.
You don’t have to have a student in Wake schools to take the survey. You can take it if you’re a Wake schools student, if you’re retired, if you own a business in Wake County or if you hold an elected political office or are active-duty military.
The survey asks respondents five questions (not including demographic information):
▪ What are the school system’s top five strengths?
▪ What are the five most important skills the next superintendent should have?
▪ What qualifications (such as experience as a superintendent, experience in North Carolina education) should the superintendent have?
▪ What are the five most important traits (such as confidence and integrity) the superintendent should have?
▪ How important are various characteristics (such as ability to work with legislators and effective communication skills)?
Respondents can also leave additional comments on the survey.
Survey responses are due Jan. 17. Applications for the superintendent position are due Jan. 30. The survey results will be released to the public, but responses are anonymous.
The board will likely interview seven to 10 candidates in March before narrowing the list to three finalists. A new superintendent could be named in early April and start the job July 1.
Jim Merrill, 67, will retire Feb. 1 after four years as superintendent. The school board will have to appoint an interim superintendent for the five-month period before a new superintendent is in place. The board hasn’t yet decided who the interim superintendent might be.
