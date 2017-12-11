Help Wake County schools decide what’s important in the next superintendent

Parents campaign to urge lawmakers for K-3 class size flexibility

Combs Elementary School PTA volunteers talk with parents as they wait in carpool line Monday, Dec. 4, 2017 near the school. Volunteers were urging parents to ask state legislators to give school districts flexibility on the new K-3 class sizes going into effect in July. The smaller class sizes could cost school districts problems such as losing art and music classrooms and forcing classes to share rooms.