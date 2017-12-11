Apex High School student contracts highly contagious whooping cough

A case of pertussis, or whooping cough, was reported at Apex High School on Monday, Wake County school officials said.
The county notified parents, according to Wake County spokeswoman Elizabeth Hermantzis, and is trying to identify other students who may have been in contact with the student diagnosed with pertussis.
Pertussis is a highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the bacterium bordetella pertussis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The bacteria attach to the cilia (tiny, hair-like extensions) that line the upper respiratory system. The bacteria then release toxins that damage the cilia and cause airways to swell.
Pertussis is known for uncontrollable, violent coughing which often makes it hard to breathe. After coughing fits, someone with pertussis often needs to take deep breaths, which result in a “whooping” sound. Pertussis can affect people of all ages, but can be very serious, even deadly, for children less than a year old.
Never miss a local story.
People with pertussis usually spread the disease by coughing or sneezing or when spending a lot of time near others. Many babies who get pertussis are infected by older siblings, parents or caregivers who might not even know they have the disease.
Infected people are most contagious up to about two weeks after the cough begins. Antibiotics may shorten the amount of time someone is contagious.
The best way to protect against pertussis is to be vaccinated. The Wake County communicable disease team is working with the school to investigate the case reported on Monday, Hermantzis said.
Anyone with symptoms resembling pertussis should seek care from their primary care physician, Hermantzis said.
While pertussis vaccines are the most effective tool to prevent the disease, no vaccine is 100 effective effective. When pertussis circulates in the community, there is a chance that a fully vaccinated person, of any age, can catch this disease. If you have gotten the pertussis vaccine but still get sick, the infection is usually not as bad.
Some families choose not to vaccinate their against pertussis and other illnesses. In North Carolina, the number of kindergarteners opting out of required childhood vaccinations on religious grounds more than doubled in the five school years from 2012 to 2016.
For more information on getting vaccinated, go to www.cdc.gov/pertussis/vaccines.html.
Comments