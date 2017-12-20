Meet the new principal at South Garner High School

The Wake County school board on Tuesday named a new principal for South Garner High School.
Roderic Brewington, who is the principal at Longview High in Raleigh, will take the helm at South Garner in January. He will earn an annual salary of $109,271.
The new school now houses Garner High School students while their school is being renovated. South Garner High will open in August.
The school board also named three other principals:
▪ Jan Hargrove will stay on as interim principal at Hunter Elementary in Raleigh through March. She makes $81,563 in that role.
▪ Mary Bohr will become principal at Bryan Road Elementary in Garner in February. She now serves as principal at Penny Road Elementary in Cary. In her new role, she will earn an annual salary of $106,142.
▪ Melody Brunson will become principal at Sycamore Creek Elementary in Raleigh in January. She now serves as assistant principal at Morrisville Elementary. In her new role, she will earn an annual salary of $98,214.
Pressley Baird: 919-829-8935, @pressleybaird
