South Garner High School
South Garner High School Jonathan M. Alexander jalexander@newsobserver.com
South Garner High School Jonathan M. Alexander jalexander@newsobserver.com

Education

Meet the new principal at South Garner High School

By Pressley Baird

pbaird@newsosberver.com

December 20, 2017 01:51 PM

CARY

The Wake County school board on Tuesday named a new principal for South Garner High School.

Roderic Brewington, who is the principal at Longview High in Raleigh, will take the helm at South Garner in January. He will earn an annual salary of $109,271.

The new school now houses Garner High School students while their school is being renovated. South Garner High will open in August.

The school board also named three other principals:

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

▪ Jan Hargrove will stay on as interim principal at Hunter Elementary in Raleigh through March. She makes $81,563 in that role.

▪ Mary Bohr will become principal at Bryan Road Elementary in Garner in February. She now serves as principal at Penny Road Elementary in Cary. In her new role, she will earn an annual salary of $106,142.

▪ Melody Brunson will become principal at Sycamore Creek Elementary in Raleigh in January. She now serves as assistant principal at Morrisville Elementary. In her new role, she will earn an annual salary of $98,214.

Pressley Baird: 919-829-8935, @pressleybaird

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Fight at Sanderson High under investigation

    Cell phone video shows a school resource officer at Sanderson High School in Raleigh subduing a student allegedly involved in a fight at the school. The officer at Sanderson High School was temporarily reassigned Wednesday as police investigate his actions.

Fight at Sanderson High under investigation

Fight at Sanderson High under investigation 0:08

Fight at Sanderson High under investigation
Parents campaign to urge lawmakers for K-3 class size flexibility 1:51

Parents campaign to urge lawmakers for K-3 class size flexibility
Wake County schools allowed to perform at nativity event 0:52

Wake County schools allowed to perform at nativity event

View More Video