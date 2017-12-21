New Common Core materials are changing the way kids learn math in Wake County

More Videos 1:32 Changing how math is taught in Wake County schools Pause 1:25 Air travelers are greeted with warm hugs and Christmas music at RDU Airport 3:53 NC Treasurer's pursuit of payments throws a retired state employee on disability 'into a crisis' 1:55 Amazon Prime Now prepares for holiday procrastinators 1:26 NC State's Freeman: 'We just want to go out there and have fun' 0:29 NC State's Kirk makes a monstrous dunk 1:16 'The opioid epidemic has taken lives and torn apart families all across North Carolina.' 3:15 Top 10 plays from basketball rivals Fike and Hunt in Farris & Farris tournament title 1:46 Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia' 3:05 A Chef’s Life Season 5 Trailer Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Changing how math is taught in Wake County schools Stephanie Herndon, an 8th-grade teacher at Leesville Road Middle School In Raleigh, explains how the new materials from the Mathematics Vision Project is changing how math is taught in Wake County. Stephanie Herndon, an 8th-grade teacher at Leesville Road Middle School In Raleigh, explains how the new materials from the Mathematics Vision Project is changing how math is taught in Wake County. T. Keung Hui khui@newsobserver.com

