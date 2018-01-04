More Videos

    A much-heralded winter storm roaring up the East Coast left a coating of powdery snow on the Triangle overnight, covering roads and dropping temperatures into the mid-20s.

Education

When will Wake County students make up Thursday’s snow day?

By Pressley Baid

pbaird@newsobserver.com

January 04, 2018 11:11 AM

UPDATED 2 HOURS 9 MINUTES AGO

RALEIGH

Most students are thrilled when schools are closed because of bad weather, but then reality sets in: They have to make up that missed day.

Wake County students who attend schools on the traditional calendar will make up the day on Monday, Jan. 22. The majority of Wake students go to traditional-calendar schools.

Most students who attend year-round schools will make up the day on Saturday, Jan. 20. That includes students on tracks one, two and three.

Students who attend modified-calendar schools will make up the day Monday, Feb. 19.

Wake canceled schools Thursday because of inclement weather. Snow totals in the Triangle reached an inch in most places, according to ABC11 meteorologist Brittany Bell.

It’s unclear whether Wake students will have a delay or canceled classes Friday. The snow on the ground will likely stick around as high temperatures on Thursday will be about freezing, with wind chill readings in the teens in the afternoon. Lows Friday morning will be in single digits, and the temperature may not rise past freezing until Sunday, Bell said.

In the past, Wake has also used extra instructional time to avoid making up missed days. Under the state calendar law, students must be in school for at least 185 days or 1,025 instructional hours. Wake schools often meet for more than the 1,025 hours a year.

Kindergarten registration, which was scheduled to begin on Thursday, was postponed. Registration will begin when schools open again. (You can find more information about kindergarten registration, including your student’s base school, at wcpss.net/kindergarten.)

Pressley Baird: 919-829-8935, @pressleybaird

