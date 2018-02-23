Wake schools seek community input on middle school math

The Wake County school system is exploring ways to improve its middle school math curriculum.
Specifically, the schools are “in the process of finding the best possible resource that would support dynamic learning experiences for our student.”
Toward that end, the school system invites Wake residents to meet math curriculum vendors, explore resources and provide feedback during community forums scheduled next week at three schools.
The forums are:
▪ Tuesday, Feb. 27, at Holly Springs High School, 5329 Cass Holt Road, Holly Springs.
▪ Wednesday, Feb. 28, at Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School, 2600 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh.
▪ Thursday, March 1, at Wakefield High School, 2200 Wakefield Pines Drive, Raleigh.
Sessions are scheduled from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.
Scott Bolejack: 919-836-5747, @ScottBolejack
Comments