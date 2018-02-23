With proposed tweaks to 2019-20 Wake school calendar, winter break grows by three days

Wake County students could get a longer-than-usual winter break during the 2019-20 school year.
When the Wake school board took a peek at the proposed calendar earlier this month, the winter break began Dec. 23 and ended Jan. 1. A tweak unveiled Tuesday has students on vacation from Dec. 20 through Jan. 3.
Also, revisions to the proposed calendar reveal makeup days in the order the schools would use them:
▪ Oct. 30
▪ Dec. 20
▪ Banked hours (up to one day)
▪ Jan. 29
▪ Feb. 18
▪ Feb. 17
▪ Banked hours (up to one day)
▪ March 9
▪ April 14
▪ May 8
▪ Banked hours (up to one day)
In recent years, Wake schools have used a mix of makeup days and so-called “banked hours” to cover time lost to bad weather. (Because Wake students go to school for more than the 1,025 hours required by the state, they have hours in the bank they can use to forgive time lost to bad weather.)
Student holidays
Under the proposed revisions, students would now have the following days off during the 2019-20 school year, which would begin Aug. 26 and end June 12:
▪ Sept. 2
▪ Sept. 18
▪ Oct. 9
▪ Oct, 30
▪ Nov. 11
▪ Nov. 27-29
▪ Dec. 20
▪ Dec. 23-Jan. 3
▪ Jan. 20
▪ Jan. 29
▪ Feb. 17-18
▪ March 9
▪ April 6-13
▪ May 8
▪ May 25
Teacher workdays
Teachers would have workdays on the following dates:
▪ Aug. 20-23
▪ Sept. 18
▪ Oct. 9
▪ Oct. 30
▪ Dec. 20
▪ Jan. 2-3
▪ Jan. 29
▪ Feb. 18
▪ March 9
▪ April 13
▪ May 8
Modified calendar
Under the proposed modified calendar unveiled Tuesday, the school year would begin July 24 and end May 21.
Students would have the following days off:
▪ Sept. 2
▪ Sept. 18
▪ Sept. 30-Oct. 11
▪ Nov. 11
▪ Nov. 27-29
▪ Dec. 23-Jan. 3
▪ Jan. 20
▪ Feb. 17
▪ March 9-20
▪ April 10
Just five Wake schools operate on the modified calendar: Southeast Raleigh High, Centennial Campus Middle, Moore Square Middle, Carver Elementary and Partnership Elementary.
The school will likely adopt the 2019-20 calendar in March.
For more information, go to www.wcpss.net/calendars.
